Arjuna calls for probe on claims pastor directing Sri Lanka cricket

National Sports Council Chairman Arjuna Ranatunga has called for an investigation into claims that a pastor is giving directions to Sri Lanka cricket.

Ranatunga alleged that some members of the Sri Lanka Cricket board who are silent on the recent allegations, might be involved in those activities.

“This is a virus,” he added, saying it must be investigated.

He told reporters that in the past be it Chaminda Vaas or Muttiah Muralitharan, they would all wear the Buddhist religious thread (prith nool) on their hand or visit a Hindu Temple or church together as a team.

Ranatunga also recalled that the Cardinal had once said that all religions in Sri Lanka can live peacefully mainly because Sri Lanka is a Buddhist country.

The former Sri Lanka cricket captain also said that an investigation must be conducted into the assets of the Sri Lanka cricket board. (Colombo Gazette)