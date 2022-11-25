UK backs India’s case for permanent UN Security Council seat

The United Kingdom has reiterated its support for the creation of new permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil and also called for the expansion of the council in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

Addressing the UNSC’s annual debate on Security Council reform on Thursday, UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said, “Our position is well known. The United Kingdom has long called for the expansion of the Security Council in both the permanent and non-permanent categories.”

“We support the creation of new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, as well as permanent African representation on the Council,” she further said.

Woodward stated that the UK also supports an expansion of the non-permanent category of membership, taking the Security Council’s total membership to somewhere in the mid-20s.

The General Assembly opened its annual debate with speakers renewing their appeals for enlarging the 15-member organ and updating its working methods to make it more transparent, inclusive, representative, accountable and effective in a world gripped by a cascade of interlocking crises.

Meanwhile, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj spoke on behalf of the G4 countries including Brazil, Germany and Japan. She voiced her regret over the lack of substantive work after four decades of equitable representation. India’s Permanent Representative stressed it is high time to bring the Security Council in line with its Charter responsibility to act on behalf of the entire Membership.- ANI