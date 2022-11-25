Sajith admits he wrote to GR on PM post

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today admitted in Parliament that he had written to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and offered to accept the post of Prime Minister based on 4 conditions.

He said that in the letter sent to Rajapaksa, who was then President, it was also proposed that the new Prime Minister will appoint a new Cabinet.

Premadasa said that he made the offer, with the support of his alliance, as Rajapaksa had made several appeals for him to accept the post of Prime Minister.

The 4 conditions included that Rajapaksa step down as President within a specified time period.

Premadasa had also demanded that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution be implemented with the support of all political parties in Parliament.

The Opposition Leader had also called for early Parliament elections.

He made the statement after President Ranil Wickremesinghe tabled the letter in Parliament yesterday.

The President had read the letter in Parliament and later tabled it. (Colombo Gazette)