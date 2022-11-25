“No country pays attention to what Pakistan says”, ex-envoy to UN after India slams Pakistan

After India lambasted Pakistan on Thursday for raking up Jammu and Kashmir issue during a debate at the ongoing meeting of member nations of the United Nations Security Council, Former Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, Dilip Sinha, stressed on the fact that that there is no point of wasting time on what Pakistan says as no country pays attention towards Pakistan.

“Pakistan has been raising the Kashmir issue since Pakistan was created. It’s been doing this, there is nothing that can be done to stop Pakistan from raising this Kashmir issue. Fortunately, now, for India, as far as we are concerned, the issue is no longer there as an international issue. No country pays any attention to Pakistan and Pakistan’s raising this issue. So, my own view is that we should ignore these statements made by Pakistan and just move on” said the Former envoy.

Further highlighting the fact that India has more important things to do, the former envoy added that we unnecessarily give importance to Pakistan by reacting to it.

“There are far more important things for us to do. We have just taken over the presidency of G20. We are in the big league now. There’s no point now wasting time over what Pakistan says in these bodies. There is nothing we can do to stop Pakistan, and we unnecessarily give importance to Pakistan by reacting to it”, he said.

Earlier, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Pratik Mathur in a right of reply during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on the UN Security Council said “As we meet today to discuss UNSC reforms, a representative of Pakistan has yet again made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir remain an integral and inalienable part of India irrespective of what Pakistan’s representative believes.”

He added, “Pakistan’s desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods and a bad habit of abusing the sanctity of multilateral forums deserves collective contempt and perhaps sympathies as well.”

Earlier in the day, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj had addressed the plenary meeting, delivering a statement on behalf of the G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, India and Japan.

She had asserted that the longer the Security Council reform is “stalled, the greater its deficit in representation. And representation is – an inescapable precondition for its legitimacy and effectiveness. (ANI)