India committed to Sri Lanka’s capacity building endeavours

India stands committed to Sri Lanka’s capacity building endeavours, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, said.

The High Commission of India commemorated 50 years of association between National Defence College (NDC), India and Sri Lankan Armed Forces in Colombo on 24 November 2022. The special event celebrated the enduring bonds of cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between the militaries of India and Sri Lanka. S

ecretary of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Commanders of Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force along with other alumni and dignitaries from Ministry of Defence and Sri Lanka Armed Forces graced the occasion.

Secretary of Defence, Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and High Commissioner Gopal Baglay jointly launched the webpage of the Alumni Association of NDC India in Sri Lanka at the event to facilitate closer and continued engagements between the two countries and the premier Indian defence institute.

The webpage would be hosted on the website of High Commission of India (www.hcicolombo.gov.in/ndca) and act as a medium for the alumni to stay connected with their alma mater and keep abreast with the latest on defence cooperation between the two maritime neighbours.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay highlighted that India stands committed to Sri Lanka’s capacity building endeavours in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’. He emphasized that training engagements between the Armed Forces have instilled a spirit of brotherhood and interoperability amongst the services and form the foundation of their abiding bonds. A large number of NDC India alumni in Sri Lanka have risen to the highest echelons of defence leadership, which testifies to the importance of nurturing these strong relations.

As part of India’s unwavering commitment to capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces and focus on regional cooperation, NDC India has made valuable contributions towards enhancing regional peace, security and stability and such forums are effectively enable fostering of cordial and warm relationships between the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)