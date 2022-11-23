Speaker sends SJB MP out for attempting to assault Lanza

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena ordered Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Chaminda Wijesiri to leave the chamber today after he attempted to assault Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Nimal Lanza.

Wijesiri had attempted to get close to Lanza and assault him over some comments he had made.

The Speaker repeatedly told the MP to go back to his seat.

However, as he had failed to comply the Speaker ordered the MP to leave the chamber.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Minister Susil Premajayantha raised strong objections over the behavior of the SJB MP.

They demanded disciplinary action against the MP. (Colombo Gazette)