President to use military to block another Aragalaya

President Ranil Wickremesinghe warned that he will use the military and emergency laws to block another “Aragalaya”.

Speaking in Parliament today, the President said that there is talk of another “Aragalaya”.

“I will not allow that. I will use the military. I will enforce emergency regulations,” he said.

He said that protests can take place provided streets are not blocked.

“Anyone can hold protests or meetings legitimately. You can shout as much as you want and call me a dictator. I don’t mind. However, I must say one thing. Get your permit to protest before you take to the streets. Don’t obstruct vehicular movement and get onto a side of the road and protest. That’s all I am asking,” he said.

However, he said he will not allow “Aragalaya” style protests to overthrow the Government.

“Burning of residences of parliamentarians of government or opposition sides is unacceptable as 225 of the MPs have been elected by the mandate of the people in the country. Hence, they should be allowed to execute their duties. We need better representatives at the next election,” he said.

The President said that extensive damage was caused to the official residence of the President and the Presidential Secretariat building after the protesters acquired them.

“They set my house on fire, as I did not resign from the office of Prime Minister. How could I resign as I had the majority of the Parliament? If any other needed power they had to set up an all-party Government. They acquired the Prime Minister’s Office. On the 13th of the same month, they came to acquire the Parliament to identify themselves as the Government,” he said.

The President said that if the protesters succeeded in taking over the Parliament, the Government would become a puppet Government.

Wickremesinghe also said that the Frontline Socialist party including Kumar Gunaratnam were behind the protests.

“If we don’t want Basil to come because he is a dual citizen, then what about Kumar Gunaratnam? He is also not someone who has been elected through a vote. He too has dual citizenship. Basil Rajapaksa has allegations against him and when I was the prime minister I even took him to court. He was also remanded. What are the allegations against Kumar Gunaratnam? He is accused of killing Indian Peace Keeping personnel during the war in the North. This is our liberation,” Wickremesinghe added.

However, he added that if anyone thinks that they can engage in another struggle without obtaining a license, he will not allow it.

The President also asserted that he will not dissolve Parliament and go for elections at this time. (Colombo Gazette)