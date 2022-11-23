ICC to probe match fixing claims during Pakistan tour to Sri Lanka

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit has been invited to investigate match fixing claims during Pakistan’s tour to Sri Lanka.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided today (November 23) to invite Alex Marshall, the General Manager of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, to Sri Lanka to investigate recent allegations of “match fixing” made by a parliamentarian regarding the recently concluded Pakistan Tour.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that as a full member of the ICC and mandated to uphold the integrity of the game at both the national and international level, it believes that it is the correct course of action to take in light of the recent allegations made by the parliamentarian.

The Sri Lanka cricket board said that the claims have caused immense reputational damage to Sri Lanka Cricket and its stakeholders. (Colombo Gazette)