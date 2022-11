Former Leader of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) Muthu Sivalingam passed away. He was aged 79 at the time of his death.

Sivalingam was a Member of Parliament for the Nuwara Eliya District.

He was a Member of Parliament from 1994 to 2015.

Sivalingam was a Deputy Minister of Primary Industries, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Minister of Estate Housing Infrastructure and Community Development, and the Deputy Minister of Economic Development. (Colombo Gazette)