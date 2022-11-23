Consensus reached to discuss power devolution

A consensus was reached in Parliament today to discuss power devolution with the intention of reaching a final solution at the earliest.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe invited the opposition to attend talks after the final vote on the 2023 Budget on 8th December.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) agreed to attend the talks while some members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also agreed.

TNA MP M.A Sumanthiran said that if early talks take place then a solution can be reached by the end of this year.

SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella said that he doubts if all in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) support the devolution of powers.

He also noted that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had promised to go beyond the 13th Amendment to the Constitution with 13 Plus. (Colombo Gazette)