Chamika Karunaratne gets one year suspended ban

Cricketer Chamika Karunaratne has been slapped with a one year suspended ban after pleading guilty of violating his Player Agreement.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that a disciplinary inquiry was carried out by a three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia.

Karunaratne had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him.

Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career.

Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year.

Further to the said suspended sentence a fine of USD 5,000/- was also imposed on Karunaratne. (Colombo Gazette)