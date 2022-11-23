Chamara Sampath outraged for not being called Minister

State Minister of Primary Industries Chamara Sampath Dasanayake expressed outraged today for not being addressed as Minister by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Speaker had referred to Chamara Sampath Dasanayake as MP in Parliament today.

Dasanayake expressed outrage sating he is not an MP but a State Minister.

He informed the Speaker that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had given him a Ministerial post.

“Don’t you know I am not an MP? President Ranil Wickremesinghe gave me a State Minister post,” the State Minister said.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena apologized to the State Minister. (Colombo Gazette)