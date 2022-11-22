Tiruchi awaits documents from Sri Lanka to deport Raviv murder convicts

Tiruchi is awaiting the documents from Sri Lanka to deport the convicts in the murder of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was quoted by The Hindu as saying that the deportation of the four convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who have been lodged at a special camp, would depend on the receipt of the travel documents from Sri Lankan authorities.

When contacted by The Hindu, he cited the communication from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of the Bureau of Immigration and said the convicts would be deported once Sri Lanka issued the documents. Till then, they would be kept in the camp.

Four convicts, all Sri Lankan nationals, who were among the six people released from jail after the Supreme Court’s order on November 11, are to be sent back to Sri Lanka.

The four Sri Lankan nationals were taken to a special refugee camp in Trichy district on Saturday evening after their release from Vellore Jail on the direction of the Union government, said Trichy district collector Praveen Kumar.

“I’ve spoken to the FRRO (foreign regional registration offices) of the ministry of external affairs and they have already sent a communication to the Sri Lankan embassy, who will have to confirm their citizenship so that they can be granted landing permission,” Kumar had told Hindustan Times (HT). “Hopefully, we will hear back soon.”

On November 11, the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after the Tamil Nadu government controversially recommended their remission in March 2016.

The release of the six convicts came months after the Supreme Court on May 18 ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, the first of the seven convicts in the case, on grounds of poor health and good conduct. The seven convicts – Perarivalan, Nalini Sriharan, Murugan alias Sriharan, Santhan, P Ravichandran, Robert Payas and S Jayakumar – were arrested in 1991. Four of them, including Nalini’s husband Sriharan, are Sri Lankan nationals. (Colombo Gazette)