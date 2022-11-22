MR sees foreign hand in economic crisis

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa alleged that there was a foreign hand in the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

He told Parliament today that a number of foreign elements were getting involved in Sri Lanka’s affairs.

Sri Lanka plunged to its worst economic crisis when Rajapaksa was Prime Minister and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was President.

The former Prime Minister claimed that some foreign elements had a hand in the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa also said that when the country is now on the path to recovery a group of people are taking to the streets and protesting.

He said the people can feel the difference between what the country was a few months back and now.

Mahinda Rajapaksa also said that the blame game must now end.

Rajapaksa said that the country must unite and have one policy even if there is a change in Government. (Colombo Gazette)