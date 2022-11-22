Budget 2023 second reading passed

The second reading of the 2023 budget was passed in Parliament today by a majority of just 37 votes.

The second reading of the 2023 budget got 121 votes for and 84 against it.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party voted against the budget.

The third reading and vote on the 2023 budget will take place on 8th December.

On 14th November, President Ranil Wickremesinghe presented what was seen as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) friendly budget for 2023.

The budget was seen as falling in line with the expectations of the IMF in order to secure an agreement for urgent funds. (Colombo Gazette)