Amana Takaful Insurance Customers & Employees Enjoy Exclusive 20% Savings on SLASH – Sri Lanka’s No.1 Lifestyle Savings App

In a bid to create even more value for its customers, Amana Takaful Insurance has joined hands with Sri Lanka’s No.1 Lifestyle Savings App, SLASH, to provide an exclusive 20% discount on yearly and monthly SLASH plans for its customers. SLASH is Sri Lanka’s first and leading lifestyle savings app that allows customers to access 1 for 1 savings and discounts across 8 lifestyle categories, 120+ locations and 300+ deals and discounts. The two organisations entered into this partnership with an official Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed by both parties earlier this month.

Discussing the partnership, Shamil Akbar, who leads the Marketing & Communications Department at Amana Takaful Insurance commented, “When the Co-Founders of SLASH met with us to pitch the SLASH app, it sounded quite innovative, exciting and people-friendly – a few key values that we emulate here at Amana Takaful Insurance. Hence we aspired to be the first corporate in Sri Lanka to extend this benefit to our customers, which has come to fruition today. The SLASH team gladly reciprocated by further providing a 20% discount on the SLASH plan activation cost which can be enjoyed by all employees and customers of Amana Insurance.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hussain and Tasneem Turabally, the Co-Founders of SLASH added, “We want people to be able to save more, experience more and live more. We understood that it is possible to enjoy the lifestyle you desire without breaking the bank, by taking advantage of scale and numbers. Particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, we’ve seen prices rise so high that people were unable to enjoy themselves and we set out to change that. This led us to the idea for our start-up, SLASH, which is growing in popularity and enjoying much success, helping many bring their dream lifestyles within reach. This partnership with Amana is something we are very pleased with, as it will help our mutual customers save even on the yearly subscription. We’re proud to say that by spending 5,000 rupees a year on SLASH, you can access savings worth over 1.8 million rupees through all our deals and offers. Now that’s value that’s hard to beat!”

Amana Takaful Insurance pioneered a unique concept of Insurance (Takaful) in Sri Lanka which is based on customer-centricity and ethical practices, and has today become a fully-fledged insurance company in Sri Lanka. Amana Takaful Insurance was incorporated as a Public Company in 1999, and has been listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange since 2006, Amana Takaful Insurance has expanded its geographic foot-print through 35+ branches across Sri Lanka, covering all provinces. An ISO 9001 accredited organization, Amana Takaful Insurance has also maintained an overseas presence in the Maldives since 2005, which was subsequently incorporated as a free-standing PLC and listed on the Maldives Stock Exchange (MSE) in 2011. Amana Takaful Insurance offers a complete range of Life and General insurance solutions as well as tailor-made health insurance policies to suit the overall health needs of diverse segments of society.