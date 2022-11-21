Opposition questions decision to give Basil VIP treatment

The opposition today questioned the Government on the decision to give former MP Basil Rajapaksa VIP treatment on his return to the country yesterday.

Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka from the US yesterday and was accorded VIP treatment at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

A number of Ministers and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs were at the airport to greet the former Minister.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP S. M. Marikkar questioned on what basis Rajapaksa was given security at the airport and allowed to enter through the VIP lounge of the airport.

Marikkar noted that Basil Rajapaksa is not even a provincial council member and so there was no basis to give him even Police security.

Meanwhile, SJB MP Nalin Bandara questioned the independence of National Police Commission Chairman Chandra Fernando, who was among those at the airport to welcome Basil Rajapaksa yesterday.

The MP also tabled the video of Basil Rajapaksa being greeted by Chandra Fernando and others at the airport yesterday.

Rajapaksa left for the US in September after an overseas travel ban imposed on him had been temporarily lifted. (Colombo Gazette)