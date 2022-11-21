Hilton Celebrates Great Place to Work Wins across South East Asia,

Hilton, Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality company, has celebrated its inaugural win as Singapore’s top hospitality company to work for, ranking second across all industries in the medium category. Awarded by global research and consulting firm Great Place To Work®, this win follows earlier accolades in the Philippines and Sri Lanka where Hilton was also the highest-ranked hospitality company on both countries’ Best Workplaces list.

Earlier this year, Hilton was also certified as a Great Place to Work for the second time in Malaysia and Thailand, and for the first time in the Maldives, marking a total of six countries in South East Asia where Hilton has been recognized for its exceptional workplace culture.

Specifically, the company also garnered multiple awards in Sri Lanka, including Best Workplaces for Millennials, 30 Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia, and the Cube Award for Bold Acts of Leadership, which celebrates organizations that demonstrated outstanding and swift bold acts of leadership during the pandemic.

These accolades signify Hilton’s unwavering commitment to be the employer of choice for nearly 10,000 team members in South East Asia, guided by its purpose-driven culture in creating an inclusive environment where team members are able to bring their most authentic selves to work, realize their potential and enable their growth.

“Receiving consistent recognition for our culture across South East Asia is a true honor and reflection of how our team members have come together to ensure Hilton continues to be an inclusive and welcoming workplace. Being a business of people serving people, we are fully committed to ensuring that our team members continue to thrive as they deliver unparalleled hospitality to all our guests. As we continue to expand our presence and double our portfolio in South East Asia in the coming years, we will continue to invest in our team members and ensure Hilton remains a great place to work for all,” said Alexandra Murray, area vice president & head of South East Asia, Hilton