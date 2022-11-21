Gateway’s launch of the Australian Secondary Certificate of Education coincides with its 25th anniversary celebrations

The Directorate and the Management of Gateway College hosted leaders of the corporate sector and heads of a few leading schools in the country, to an evening of celebrations at GUILDHALL, Colombo, on the 15th of November.

To mark the 25th Anniversary, Gateway College has published a coffee table book with a unique concept. The first section of the book focuses on the history of the school from its inception to the present day, while the second section, made up entirely of projects conceptualized by students, looks at what the world would be like 25 years into the future. At this event, a copy of the book was ceremonially handed over by Dr. Harsha Alles, Chairman of the Gateway Group to Hon. Susil Premajayantha, the Minister of Education.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Alles, recalled with gratitude and love, the strong foundation laid by the Founders of the school – Mr. R.I.T. Alles and Mrs. Rohini Alles and thanked all who have contributed to the progress of Gateway College that has shaped the lives of thousands of students to be energized, enlightened and empowered citizens.

The event was also attended by Mr. Matt Clarke, Manager, Business Development and Ms. Virginia Thompson, Faculty Manager, Education Services of SACE International, who spoke of the South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) Programme, which is being offered for the first time in Sri Lanka and South Asia, by Gateway College. SACE (equivalent to Advanced Level) will be available in all subject streams through SACE International. SACE is a globally recognised pre-university program that provides entry into the world’s top universities. It is the official senior secondary school qualification of the South Australian government.

Hon. Minister of Education congratulated Gateway College for the 25 years of excellence in education and for being the first school in Sri Lanka to provide students with the option of choosing between the Australian Secondary Certificate of Education and the UK GCE ALs as a precursor to their higher education. He drew a parallel between what SACE is offering and the reforms that are being proposed for the Sri Lankan education system.