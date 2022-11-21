Dilip Weddaracchi protests in Parliament

Opposition Parliamentarian Dilip Weddaracchi staged a protest in Parliament today demanding solutions for the issues faced by fishermen.

Weddaracchi sat in the well of the House and protested and refused to return to his seat.

The MP said that he decided to protest as today was international fishermen’s day.

Weddaracchi said that not just fishermen in the South but fishermen in the North were also affected.

Presiding member Angajan Ramanathan appealed to the MP to go back to his seat.

He assured the MP that his concerns will be raised with the President through the Speaker. (Colombo Gazette)