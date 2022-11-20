President inspects construction site of Mannar wind power plant

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today inspected the site in Mannar where a wind power plant is being constructed.

The President looked into the future activities of the wind power plant, the President’s Media Division said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited Mannar as part of an observation tour of the Northern Province.

The aim of the visit by the President was to make inquiries into the problems faced by the people of Mannar and to discuss possible solutions to address these problems.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe inspected the renovation work being carried out on the Mannar Dutch Fort.

The President also visited the Nadukuda fishing village and engaged in a cordial discussion with the fishing community, and inquired about the issues they face.

The Head of State was briefed about the issues faced by the residents of the small fishing village of Nadukuda and he assured them that prompt action would be taken to provide the necessary solutions.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara, Northern Province Governor Jeevan Thiagarajah, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Kader Masthan, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and a group of Government officials accompanied the President. (Colombo Gazette)