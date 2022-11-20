Basil Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka today.

Rajapaksa left for the US in September after an overseas travel ban imposed on him had been temporarily lifted.

Basil Rajapaksa was prevented from leaving Sri Lanka in July following protests by passengers and officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Rajapaksa attempted to leave via the ‘Silk Route’ lounge at the BIA but was spotted by some passengers.

Videos circulating on social media showed the passengers raising objections and demanding that the former Finance Minister not be allowed to leave.

Eventually Immigration and Emigration officers in the ‘Silk Route’ lounge withdrew from operations as a mark of protest.

An overseas travel ban was later imposed on the former Finance Minister but it was temporarily lifted in September.

The Supreme Court lifted the ban until 15 January. (Colombo Gazette)