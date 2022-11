An underworld figure was shot at in Grandpass today by gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle.

The Police said that Mariputthu Ganesan, alias “Manna Kanna” was shot and injured in Grandpass.

The man who was injured in the shooting incident was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Ganesan is said to be a key suspect linked to an assault on the father of notorious criminal Kanjipani Imran. (Colombo Gazette)