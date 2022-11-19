Sri Lanka monitors welfare of crew aboard vessel detained by Nigeria

Sri Lanka is monitoring the welfare of a crew aboard a vessel detained by Nigeria for entering the Nigerian Maritime Environment without clearance.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Kenya, which is concurrently accredited to Nigeria, is monitoring the welfare of the eight Sri Lankan crew members aboard vessel M/T Heroic IDUN detained by the Nigerian authorities for entering the Nigerian Maritime Environment on 07 August 2022, without clearance.

On the instructions of the Foreign Ministry, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Kenya, Velupillai Kananathan, visited Lagos, Nigeria and held discussions with the Nigerian authorities on the welfare of the detained crew members and their early repatriation following the legal process.

The Ministry and the High Commission will continue to monitor the situation. (Colombo Gazette)