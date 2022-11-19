Canada says visit by 2 MPs to Sri Lanka not sanctioned

Canada says a visit by 2 MPs to Sri Lanka was not sanctioned by the Canadian Government.

Ruling party MP Gary Anandasangaree said that he was deeply disappointed that MPs Han Dong and Rachael Thomas visited Sri Lanka to encourage Canadians to invest in Sri Lanka.

Anandasangaree said that Sri Lanka is a “failed state” with a horrendous human rights record and endemic corruption.

He said the visit by the two Canadian MPs was not a sanctioned mission but rather two ill advised MPs going on a free trip.

The two MPs led a delegation from the Canada-Sri Lanka Business Convention on what they termed was a successful visit to Sri Lanka that included a series of high-level Government and business meetings aimed at exploring new investment in support of Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. (Colombo Gazette)