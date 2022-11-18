Writ petition on Diana’s citizenship to be heard on 28 November

A writ petition filed over the citizenship of State Minister Diana Gamage is to be heard on 28th November by the Court of Appeal.

The petition seeks court intervention to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament on the basis that she is a British citizen.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is investigating Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the CID to submit details on the progress of the investigations on 15th December. (Colombo Gazette)