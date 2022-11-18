TNA ready for conditional talks on political solution

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) says it is prepared to have conditional talks with the Government to reach a political solution on the Tamil issue.

TNA MP S. Sritharan told Parliament that the Government must stop dragging its feet on the issue.

He also warned that failure to address the issue now, under the TNA leadership of R. Sampanthan, could have a negative impact later.

He called on the opposition to unite and push for a political solution for the Tamils.

The MP also said the country must win the support of the international community.

He noted that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had recently said the national issue can be resolved without outside intervention.

However, the MP noted that the Government secured foreign support during the war and to address the economic crisis. (Colombo Gazette)