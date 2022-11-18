Police fire tear gas near Nelum Pokuna

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on protesters near the Nelum Pokuna theatre and Horton Place.

The Police had also earlier fired tear gas on protesters who had gathered near the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in Colombo.

The protest was led by the Inter University Student’s Federation (IUSF) to demand the release of IUSF Convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Inter University Bhikku Federation (IUBF) Convenor Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero.

Protesters converged on Colombo from multiple areas today to mark 90 days since the arrest and detention of Mudalige and Siridhamma Thero under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Protesters had gathered near the Terrorism Investigations Division (TID) office in Narahenpita, near the UN compound in Thummulla and at Flower Road and other areas.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate had this week ordered to remand Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera.

The Magistrate ordered to remand them until the Attorney General’s instructions are received.

Wasantha Mudalige and the Ven.Galwewa Siridhamma Thera were detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act for 90-days. (Colombo Gazette)