Manusha assures crackdown on foreign employment racketeers

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara today assured Parliament that steps are being taken to crackdown on foreign employment racketeers.

He said that a number of people have been travelling to the Middle East on visit visas with the intention of seeking employment illegally.

The Minister said that information had come to light of women travelling to Oman through Dubai and being sold in Oman.

He said that a committee has been appointed to crackdown on foreign employment racketeers.

A suspected human trafficking racket was exposed this week after a number of women stranded in Abu Dhabi in the UAE contacted a celebrity couple in Sri Lanka and appealed for help.

Later, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat said that at least 90 female domestic workers from Sri Lanka were stranded in Oman.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat, Oman said it receives an increasing number of complaints daily from Sri Lankan female domestic workers who arrived in Oman.

Most of them have arrived using visit or tourist visas intending to convert them to work visas. Many of them were trafficked by unscrupulous and unregistered agents and have faced tremendous difficulties including various harassment. (Colombo Gazette)