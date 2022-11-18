Government notes shortage of staff in Foreign Service

The Government noted there is a shortage of staff in Sri Lanka’s Foreign Service.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs said that the recruitment of staff to the Foreign Service has not been carried out since 2018.

As a result, there is a shortfall of qualified staff in the foreign service.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry said that the Foreign Ministry hopes to recruit staff to the foreign service in batches by July next year.

Concerns were raised at the meeting over the quality of recruits in the Foreign Service and the current status of the examination.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya, State Ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Shantha Bandara, Diana Gamage, Ashoka Priyantha, Members of Parliament (Dr.) Kavinda Jayawardhana, Sudath Manjula, Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Wasantha Yapabandara, Chandima Weerakkody, and Weerasumana Weerasinghe were present at the Committee meeting. (Colombo Gazette)