An Army Major was among three people killed in an accident in Galgamuwa, the Police said today.

The Police said that the vehicle had crashed into a wall and a tree at Ihalagama in Galgamuwa.

The Army Major was attached to the Gajaba Regiment in Saliyapura.

He was among five people who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Two others who sustained injuries in the accident are receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)