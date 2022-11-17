Stalin assures housing for Sri Lankan returnees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin has promised 650 houses for Sri Lankan returnees affected by the transfer of the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (Tantea) to the Forest Department in Tamil Nadu.

The assurance was given during a meeting with the leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) Senthil Thondaman.

Thondaman told Daily Mirror that he met Stalin in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and discussed the issue concerning the Sri Lankan returnees affected by the transfer of Tantea to the Forest Department.

Tantea was established during former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s tenure, in 1968, as a rehabilitation measure for Indian origin Sri Lankan Tamils who returned to Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu state Government had decided to close down and return part of the land of Tantea to the Forest Department.

The decision will affect a number of Sri Lankans who returned to Tamil Nadu and have been living in the area.

Thondaman said that following discussions with Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister assured that he will provide 650 houses to the Sri Lankan returnees and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)