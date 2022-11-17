Overseas travel ban on Diana Gamage extended

The overseas travel ban imposed on State Minister Diana Gamage has been extended until 15th December.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court had imposed an overseas travel ban on State Minister of Tourism, Diana Gamage.

The ban prevented the State Minister from travelling overseas until today (17th November).

However, the ban has now been extended until 15th December.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is investigating Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the CID to submit details on the progress of the investigations on 15th December. (Colombo Gazette)