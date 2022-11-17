Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters

The Navy arrested 14 Indian fishermen who were found to be poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Jaffna.

The Navy has stepped up its patrols and operations in Sri Lanka’s waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers.

During such an operation the Northern Naval Command deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla attached to the Command to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters off Mamunei in Veththalakerni, Jaffna.

During the operation the Navy seized an Indian trawler with 14 Indian fishermen.

The Navy said that it had detained 30 Indian trawlers and arrested 228 Indian fishermen during operations conducted so far in 2022. (Colombo Gazette)