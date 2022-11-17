Motor vehicle registration fees revised

The motor vehicle registration fees has been revised through a gazette notice issued by the Minister of Transport and Highways Bandula Gunawardena.

The revision will take effect from tomorrow (18 November).

In the gazette notice Gunawardena said that the annual revenue license fees, fees for first registration of vehicles, fees for delayed first registration, fees for registration of new owner, delayed registration of new owner, fees for issuing a duplicate of a certificate of registration, fees for registration of garages and other miscellaneous fees have been increased. (Colombo Gazette)