Kathmandu: Kalinga Literary Festival to introduce Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards from 2023

The Kalinga Literary Festival has announced to bestow Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards on 15 writers in 15 different categories from 2023.

From next year, the organization will award this title to two writers from India and Nepal with a cash prize of Nepalese Rupees (NPR) 50,000.

“From the next edition, Kathmandu-Kalinga Literary Festival will introduce Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards to 15 writers in 15 categories. The awards are given in various categories including fiction and non-fiction books, poetry, books in translation, business and strategic affairs, environmental, biographical and autobiographical, children, sports, lifestyle and emerging trend books,” the official release by the organizers of the festival stated.