Coherent response required to defeat terrorism in Africa: India at UN

India on Thursday, reiterated that a strong response reflecting the international community’s collective commitment is required for defeating terrorism in Africa.

The UN Representative further said that the foothold of terrorism in Africa had expanded significantly in recent years.

“Terrorist groups in Africa continue to target civilians and peacekeeping forces, across conflict zones. Sadly, the worst recipients of their atrocities have been women, children and vulnerable sections of the population,” Kamboj added.

Kamboj also stressed the fact that following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the risk of IS affiliates and other terrorist groups imitating this in Africa remains high.

The UN Representative also emphasized that India has been contributing proactively to enhance the capacity of African states in combating terrorism. (ANI)