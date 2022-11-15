Sri Lankan born Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail

The case centres around her relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar – a 32-year-old man accused of extortion by several people and described by the authorities and Indian press as a “conman”.

According to court documents, Chandrashekhar, who’s been in prison since 2018 in connection with other cases, was named in a fresh complaint in August last year where he was accused of extorting a business family of 2bn rupees ($24.6m; £20.9m) in 2020. His lawyer Ashok K Singh has denied all the charges against his client and said that “he has been framed”.

While investigating this case, officials say they found that between February and August last year, Chandrasekhar had lavished Jaqueline Fernandez with gifts worth 71.2m rupees which included designer handbags, clothes, jewellery, a horse, cars for her siblings and parents, properties and cash payments.