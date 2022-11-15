Sajith nominates Harsha to Constitutional Council

Opposition Leader and leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sajith Premadasa, today nominated Dr. Harsha de Silva to the Constitutional Council.

Premadasa also denied claims that he was the cause for the delay to appoint members to the Council.

At the request of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva who is the nominee of the President in the Constitutional Council, had met recently to discuss the steps to be taken to establish the Constitutional Council.

The Speaker had emphasized the need to establish the Constitutional Council at the earliest.

The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition agreed to forward the nominations of the Members of Parliament to the Speaker, as stated in the provisions of the Constitution without delay.

It was also agreed to publish a newspaper advertisement calling for applications to appoint three persons who are not Members of Parliament, as Members of the Constitutional Council and provide the interested parties, a period of 2 weeks to submit their applications. (Colombo Gazette)