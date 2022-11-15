Hirunika Premachandra granted bail

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra was granted bail today after being arrested while participating in a demonstration yesterday.

Premachandra was released on a cash bail of Rs. 10,000 and a surety bail of Rs. 5 million.

A number of others who were arrested with the former MP were also released.

Premachandra was arrested yesterday after she led a group of people and protested at the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station.

A number of others who protested at the Police station with Premachandra were also arrested.

Premachandra said that she protested at the Police station against the arrest of 2 women who took part in a demonstration earlier today.

The former MP had earlier staged a protest walk towards the UN compound in Colombo.

The Police attempted to obstruct the protest walk on a number of occasions.

Subsequently two women were arrested and taken to the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station.

Premachandra went to the Police station and demanded that she also be arrested.

After a tense situation the Police eventually arrested Premachandra and a number of others. (Colombo Gazette)