Hirunika Premachandra granted bail

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra was granted bail today after being arrested while participating in a demonstration yesterday.
Premachandra was released on a cash bail of Rs. 10,000 and a surety bail of Rs. 5 million.
A number of others who were arrested with the former MP were also released.
Premachandra was arrested yesterday after she led a group of people and protested at the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station.
A number of others who protested at the Police station with Premachandra were also arrested.
Premachandra said that she protested at the Police station against the arrest of 2 women who took part in a demonstration earlier today.
The former MP had earlier staged a protest walk towards the UN compound in Colombo.
The Police attempted to obstruct the protest walk on a number of occasions.
Subsequently two women were arrested and taken to the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station.
Premachandra went to the Police station and demanded that she also be arrested.
After a tense situation the Police eventually arrested Premachandra and a number of others. (Colombo Gazette)