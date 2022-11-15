Diana Gamage’s MP seat challenged in court

The Parliament seat of State Minister Diana Gamage has been challenged in court on the basis that she is a British citizen.

A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal today by social activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has already been ordered to submit a progress report on the investigations conducted into Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the CID to submit the details on the progress of the investigations on 15th December.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court had also recently imposed an overseas travel ban on the State Minister of Tourism.

The ban prevents the State Minister from travelling overseas until 17th November. (Colombo Gazette)