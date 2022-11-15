Concerns raised over exposure of children by the media

Concerns have been raised over the exposure of children by the media and a proposal has been made to introduce laws to address the issue.

The concerns were raised by the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Woman, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment held under the chairmanship of State Minister Geetha Kumarasinghe.

The Committee placed special attention on introducing laws to prevent the media from exposing children when there are incidents involving children.

The exposure of children by the media was discussed at length due to a recent incident in the Millaniya area.

Concerns were also raised over the manner in which the media reports on child convicts.

Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, State Minister Shantha Bandara, Members of Parliament Wajira Abeywardana, Buddhika Pathirana, Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Sampath Athukorala, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, Rajika Wickramasinghe, Madhura Withanage, Muditha Prishanthi, Manjula Dissanayake, Gamini Waleboda, and Anupa Pasqual were present at the Committee meeting. (Colombo Gazette)