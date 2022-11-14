Sudharshini denies claims she joined the SJB

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP, Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle, today denied claims that she had joined the Samagi Jana Balawegya (SJB).

The SJB had said earlier that four SLPP MPs now independent in Parliament, including former Ministers Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle joined the SJB alliance today.

The other two MPs are former Minister Chandima Weerakkody and MP Jayarathna Herath.

The four MPs met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today and were reported to have joined the alliance.

However, issuing a media release, Fernandopulle said that she met Premadasa to discuss the stand the opposition will take during the budget.

She denied claims that she joined the SJB alliance led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)