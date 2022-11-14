Sri Lankan pastor and wife arrested in Chennai for sexually abusing minor

A pastor and his wife from Sri Lanka have been arrested in Chennai for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, DT Next reported.

The accused, Sherod Manohar (58) and his wife Helen (55) hailing from Sri Lanka came to Chennai a few years ago and ran a church in Adambakkam. Sources said the pastor used to misbehave with young women and children, who are visiting the church, and his wife, Helen, would also favour him.

However, no one was coming forward to file a complaint against the pastor. A few days ago, the grandmother of the 16-year-old girl filed a complaint at the Madipakkam all-women police station accusing the pastor of sexually assaulting the girl. The police who visited the spot held inquires on Monday. After confirming that Manohar has sexually assaulted children, the police arrested him. His wife Helen was also arrested for supporting him in the crime.

The police registered a case under Pocso Act and during the inquiry, they found that the couple has misbehaved with many women and children. Police is also investigating an allegation that a 24-year-old woman was sexually harassed by pastor. (DT Next / Colombo Gazette)