Sri Lanka to promote white water rafting

Sri Lanka is to promote white water rafting and other adventure sports in the country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his budget speech, said that various new programs have been introduced in several countries to attract tourists.

However, he said there is a lack of approach to develop maritime tourism considering advantages of the location of Sri Lanka.

Therefore, three maritime zones in the Eastern, Southern and Western provinces will be identified and the related infrastructure in those areas developed.

Accordingly, identification and development of the safety sea areas for tourists to engage in sea-related activities in the shallow seas, the development of related infrastructure including, anchoring bays for parking light yacht, necessary facilities for diving and other related activities and food courts are required.

The necessary funds for this purpose will be provided by the Tourism Development Fund.

To initiate the process, he proposed to allocate Rs. 50 million from the 2023 budget.