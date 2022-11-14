Ravi K tipped to be UNP General Secretary

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake is expected to make a return to active politics as the new General Secretary of the United National Party, Daily Mirror learns.

UNP Sources said that a majority in the UNP have proposed appointing Karunanayake as the UNP General Secretary.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also in favor of the move, has already had discussions in this regard with Karunanayake, sources said.

Sources also said that current UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara is to be appointed as a Governor.

The President is scheduled to meet Karunanayake and a few senior UNP members tomorrow (Tuesday) to have further discussions on reorganizing the UNP, sources told Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, sources also said that the name of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP and Tourism Minister Harin Fernando is to be proposed as the National Organiser of the UNP. Fernando crossed over to the Government from the opposition this year after Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed Prime Minister by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It is still not clear if both Karunanayake and Fernando have agreed to accept the posts.

Karunanayake has mostly stayed away from active politics since the last General Election. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)