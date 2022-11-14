Proposal to allow soldiers to retire after 18 years of service

A proposal has been made to allow soldiers in Sri Lanka to retire after 18 years of service.

The proposal was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his budget speech for 2023.

“I propose to allow armed forces personnel, other than special categories, to retire after 18 years of service. Measures will be taken to provide them with necessary training, enabling them to engage in productive economic activities,” the President said.

There was a move earlier to extend the retirement age of military officers from 22 years to 25 years of service. (Colombo Gazette)