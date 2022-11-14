Paying wards to be introduced at Government hospitals

Paying wards will be introduced at Government hospitals, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

He said that the public have requested to introduce paying wards at Government hospitals.

The President said that the request was made as the cost in private hospitals were too high.

As a result, the President said that paying wards will be introduced starting with the Colombo National Hospital.

Government hospitals provide free health services to the public.

The President also said that the Badulla, Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa hospitals will be upgraded as teaching hospitals. (Colombo Gazette)