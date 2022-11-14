New skin and body care by Christell Luxury Wellness

Christell Luxury Wellness has unveiled an exciting new skin, hair, and body care line, under its own brand name “CHRISTELL”– its first-ever product offering, and a breakthrough expansion by the country’s leading cosmetology centre into the regenerative aesthetics space.

At the launch event held on Saturday 29 October at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, invitees were treated to an exclusive look into the unique new skin and hair care collection and also learn of how each product holds the potential to answer some of the most pressing beauty quandaries.

All products in “CHRISTELL” feature only the freshest and most superior ingredients, combining the natural healing properties of indigenous Sri Lankan herbs with the science of modern integrative medicine to produce the most effective results. Free of contaminants and synthetic elements that harm skin and overall health, all ingredients for the entire line are harvested at their peak, with only the most potent and active part of the plant incorporated into the traditional product making process. While supporting Sri Lanka’s economy through local manufacturing, this product line also empowers the local farming community as a result.

Skin care isn’t just targeted towards the skin, but also plays a crucial role in influencing our overall health and wellbeing. “We have come across many clients who have developed adverse side effects by using unsafe skin care products, and unfortunately the numbers keep increasing every day,” said Dr Shanika Arsecularatne, Medical Director of Christell Skin Clinic.

“Over the years, our loyal clientele have been asking for products that we endorse for them to add to their beauty regime,” said Prof. Ramani Arsecularatne, Director of the Christell Skin Clinic, speaking at the event. “Christell Skin Clinic has been a pioneer in the Sri Lankan beauty industry, offering cutting-edge, non-invasive medical treatments for all skin, hair, and body care needs for over 10 years now, and we decided that it was time we combine our deep expertise and clinical knowledge to formulate our own product range – as a take-home extension of our world-class cosmetology services.”

The CHRISTELL line of products will now be available for purchase from Christell Skin Clinic’s online store and as from all of its clinics across Sri Lanka.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PICS