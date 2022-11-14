IOM provides humanitarian assistance to 303 Sri Lankan migrants

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is providing humanitarian assistance to 303 Sri Lankan migrants rescued off the coast of Viet Nam on 8 November 2022.

Responding to a request received from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Hanoi, IOM in coordination with the Governments of Viet Nam and Sri Lanka, the IOM missions in Viet Nam and Sri Lanka and relevant UN agencies, are providing necessary assistance and protection in line with the relevant local and international standards and laws.

IOM appreciates the Government of Viet Nam’s willingness to offer a place of safety and assist the 303 vulnerable Sri Lankan migrants rescued at sea while IOM, the Government of Sri Lanka and other counterparts conduct vulnerability screenings and necessary assessments to ascertain the situation.

Once the assessments are completed, in addition to providing basic necessities, including food and medical aid, IOM and partners will facilitate the potential voluntary return of the migrants, should they wish to do so.

IOM said it stands ready to support the Government of Sri Lanka and Viet Nam in their efforts in making migration safe and dignified, supporting migrants and communities in vulnerable situations, and addressing the adverse drivers of migration and displacement. (Colombo Gazette)